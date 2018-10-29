Downtown Wenatchee Banners Honoring Local Veterans

With Veterans Day around the corner, the Wenatchee Downtown Association has partnered with Wenatchee Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3617 to honor a veteran or someone currently on active duty in the military from the greater Wenatchee area.

Large banners will hang in the downtown core the entire month of November 2018 and 2019 in conjunction with Veterans Day activities, after which the banner will be presented to the purchaser.

Linda Haglund, Executive Director of the Downtown Association, told KOHO proceeds beyond production costs will be donated to the Wenatchee Valley VFW to support local veterans and their families, as well as current active duty personnel.

Haglund talks about compiling the stories and why she thinks Wenatchee can do more to honor local veterans.