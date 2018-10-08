Construction, Healthcare Lead Local Economy, August Unemployment Rate At Record 4%

A streak of record-low unemployment rates continues in the Chelan-Douglas County economy. August this year sported a 4 percent unemployment rate, down from 3.2 percent the month prior in June this year and down from 4.3 percent in July last year.

Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck told KOHO the local labor force has fluctuated over the last few months, but August added about 50 people in total.

Meseck said the local economy overall added 1,300 non-farm jobs since August of last year. Construction led the pack with about 300 new jobs – a 10.3 percent increase, followed by a 300-job increase in healthcare – a four percent jump. Local government, schools and public services gained 100 jobs.

The biggest losses occurred in leisure and hospitality (hotels, restaurants and tourism) down another 300 jobs, after losing 400 last month. State government lost 200, as did retail. Meseck said retail is still hiring at the local level, but online sales continue to chip away at brick-and-motor stores.