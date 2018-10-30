Community Foundation Awards $240,000 in Grants to Nonprofits, Prepares for Give NCW

The Community Foundation of NCW awarded more than $240,000 in grants to 30 nonprofits across the region. The grants were funded by the Regional Impact Grant program, competitive grant programs that support charitable organizations in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties.

Some of the recipients include the Cashmere Museum, Chelan-Douglas CASA, Hand In Hand Immigration services, Okanogan Land Trust, Pybus Market Charitable Foundation, Upper Valley MEND and Wenatchee Valley YMCA.

Sixty organizations applied for the grant, and 30 received awards. Of those, 25 will participate in Give NCW, an online crowd-funding campaign that runs annually from Thanksgiving Day through December 31.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show are the Foundation’s Executive Director Beth Stipe and Director of Community Grants Claire Oatey.