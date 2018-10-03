Commercial Wood Decks, Personal Firewood Available From Emergency Wildfire Actions

How can a firefighting technique during a wildland fire help you heat your home? Emergency action in local forests leaves behind by-products that benefit consumers. All you need is a permit, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Photo: A stack of logs, decked during emergency suppression actions on the McLeod Fire, await commercial sale on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest north of Winthrop. Credit: US Forest Service by Mark Isaak