City of Wenatchee Supports Mission Ridge Expansion, Councilmember Esparza Says

Wenatchee City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Ruth Esparza swings by the KOHO studio to talk about the city’s support of the proposed expansion of Mission Ridge. Esparza said it’s a major piece of the local economy, especially during the winter, and it’s worth taking action to keep it locally-owned through new revenue sources.

A public comment period on the proposal ends today.

Esparza also talks about the Methow Park renovation being about $700,000 shy of full funding and the latest with developing the city’s 2019 budget.