Chelan, Kittitas County Voters ‘Control This Election,’ Says Congressional Candidate Rossi

In the only debate for one of the most closely-watched midterm races in the country, the two candidates vying for Washington state’s open U.S. House seat sparred last night in Ellensburg. At stake is the 8th Congressional District , where Democrats are trying to flip the seat that’s been held by the GOP since it was created decades ago.

Democrat Dr. Kim Schrier, a first-time candidate and national party favorite, tagged Republican Dino Rossi, a longtime state legislator with wide name recognition, as beholden to President Trump and the special interests aligned with their party, like the NRA.

Rossi largely focused on what he said his opponent lacks: his legislative experience, leadership credentials and familiar political reputation, while painting her as a “protest movement” candidate.

Topics during the debate included health care, tariffs and trade, gun control, foreign policy and immigration.

Rossi joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today to talk about his candidacy and what he sees as the top issues for the 8th District.

Here’s last night’s full debate from Central Washington University, KING 5 and the Washington Debate Coalition.