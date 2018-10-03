Chelan County Wrapping Up Tree, Stream Work In Upper Wenatchee Valley

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about natural resource work throughout the Upper Wenatchee Valley and in the Stemilt Basin.

This week, county crews worked with U.S. Forest Service rangers to remove hazardous trees along Beaver Hill and Chiwawa Loops Roads.

Projects in and along Nason Creek are wrapping up, restoring the stream to its native flow near power lines and railroad tracks, planting native vegetation and more.

And the county and state are planning to treat about 600 acres of forest land in the Stemilt Basin with thinning and prescribed burning this fall to improve forest health in that basin.