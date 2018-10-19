Ballots Going Out Now For Nov. 6 Election, With Big Registration Uptick In Chelan-Douglas Counties

Washington’s voting period for the fall General Election is officially underway, with ballots arriving in mailboxes starting today. Voters’ Pamphlets have already been sent statewide.

You have until 8 p.m. Tues. Nov. 6 to return your ballot to a drop box in your city. The state is also providing postage-paid ballot return envelopes this year. Voters are encouraged to mail in ballots prior to Friday, Nov. 2, to ensure the envelopes are postmarked by Election Day.

Unregistered eligible voters have until Oct. 29 to sign up in person at their county courthouse to vote in the General Election. If you’re a registered voter who doesn’t receive a ballot by next Friday, you should contact your county auditors office to get a replacement.

Online multilingual and audio-only voters’ guides and other information about the General Election can be found at the Secretary of State’s website.

An increase in voter registration and changing the way Washingtonians can register to vote. It’s been a busy year for county auditors across the state, including in Chelan and Douglas Counties, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.