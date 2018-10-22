Apple Maggot Quarantine Expands Into Methow Valley

To ensure long-term sustainability, North Central Washington’s agriculture lands need protection. Whether it’s from drought or frost, or wildlife like deer and elk. But there’s a much smaller problem too, not in the size of the threat, but the size of the threat. There are currently 24 apple maggot quarantine zones in the state, mostly west of the Cascades, but including one in the Upper Wenatchee Valley. Now there’s a 25th, covering sections of the Methow Valley. KOHO’s Chelan correspondent Ken Johanneson has the details.