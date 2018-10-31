2019 Health Insurance Market Enrollment Starts Tomorrow, Nov. 1

Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians must buy their own health coverage. Open enrollment starts tomorrow, Nov. 1, on the state Exchange.

Eleven health insurers have been approved to sell 74 plans next year in the individual health insurance market. Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said a 13.6 percent average increase was approved, even though health insurers had sought a 19.4 percent average increase. Kreidler said all 39 counties will have at least one insurer selling through Washington’s exchange.

According to the Insurance Commissioner’s office, about 266,000 Washingtonians do not get employer or government-sponsored health insurance and must buy their own coverage through the exchange or directly from an insurer. Officials say that last year, 207,000 people enrolled through the exchange, and approximately 60 percent of them received a subsidy.

