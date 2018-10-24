2018 Election – Chelan County Superior Court Candidate Travis Brandt

Our election coverage continues here on KOHO 101. All this week we’re talking with judicial candidates in Chelan and Douglas Counties, both district and superior court.

On Wednesday, we covered the race for Chelan County Superior Court judge. Dan Langager sat down with candidate Travis Brandt.

Also on the ballot for Chelan County Superior Court judge position #2 is Robert McSeveney, the incumbent. McSeveney was appointed to the position earlier this year by Gov. Jay Inslee, but earlier this month announced he’d been tapped by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take a position on the U.S. Immigration Court in Seattle. McSeveney’s last day on the Chelan County bench is today, Oct. 24.

Dan Langager explains McSeveney is still on the ballot and could win, but if he does, would not serve. Instead Gov. Inslee would have to make another appointment.

Election Day is Tues. Nov. 6.