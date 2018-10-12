2018 Candidate Forum – Candidates for State Representatives, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriffs, Commissioners, PUD

Election day is Nov. 6 and KOHO wants to help you be prepared to vote.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, KOHO 101 and NCWLife TV hosted a candidate forum at the Numerica PAC, featuring candidates running for Chelan and Douglas County Commissioner, Sheriff, PUD and State Representatives.



12th District State Representatives

Running for State Rep. #1 is Ann Diamond and Keith Goehner.

Running for State Rep. #2 is Mike Steele (incumbent) and Valerie Sarratt.

Chelan County Board of Commissioners

Running for Chelan County Commissioner #2 is Bob Bugert and Shon Smith.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Running for Douglas County Commissioner #3 is Marc Straub and Norman Tupling.

Douglas County Sheriff

Running for Douglas County Sheriff is Leeon Leyde and Kevin Morris.

Chelan County Sheriff

Running for Chelan County Sheriff is Brian Burnett (incumbent) and Jennifer Tyler.

Chelan County PUD

Running for Chelan County PUD Commissioner #2 is Daryn Klinginsmith and Randy Smith (incumbent).