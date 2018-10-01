1% Property Tax Increase For Wenatchee Residents Next Year, 2019 Budget Almost Complete

October 12, 2018 | 0

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the 2019 budget for the city, including a one percent property tax increase. Kuntz said that will fund roads and provide further start-up money for moving city hall into the vacant Federal Building.

Kuntz also said a security camera is now live on Skyline Drive overlook, following complaints from neighbors of noise and illegal activity.

Posted in Government and tagged , , , ,

Leave a Comment