1% Property Tax Increase For Wenatchee Residents Next Year, 2019 Budget Almost Complete
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the 2019 budget for the city, including a one percent property tax increase. Kuntz said that will fund roads and provide further start-up money for moving city hall into the vacant Federal Building.
Kuntz also said a security camera is now live on Skyline Drive overlook, following complaints from neighbors of noise and illegal activity.