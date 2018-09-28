Wenatchee Police Dept. Asking For Public Input On 5-Year Strategic Plan

This Wednesday, October 3, officers from Wenatchee Police Department and the community will come together over a cup of coffee to discuss community issues and build relationships with their local officers.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Wenatchee’s neighborhoods.

Wenatchee Police Captain Jim West joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about Coffee With A Cop, as well as a community survey they have up now at their Facebook.