Wenatchee City Hall Shuffle Starts This Winter, Says Mayor Kuntz

In the next step for moving Wenatchee City Hall from its current location into the Federal Building (Wenatchee’s old post office), the city council last night approved a lease agreement with Social Security Services.

The government agency is currently on the second floor of the Federal Building, but will move into the current city hall on S. Chelan Ave. next year. City staff will be on the third floor as renovations take place on the first and second over the next few years, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz told KOHO’s Dan Langager.

Kuntz also talks road and sewer construction this summer starting to wind down and new home construction in the city.