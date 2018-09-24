Wednesday’s GWATA Luncheon All About Tech-Savy Businesses, Teachers, Students

GWATA will recognize 33 innovators from North Central Washington during the 18th Annual Innovator Awards Luncheon this Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The nominees were submitted by the community for their innovation and accomplishments in entrepreneurship, technology, and education, said Jenny Rojanasthian, GWATA’s Executive Director. She said the luncheon celebrates the drive, passion, and spirit of innovators in the region while inspiring those whose who are just starting their journey.

Also joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show is one of the nominees for Innovative Tech Business of the Year – Lorien Clemens talks about the app and digital ID tags they developed for pets at PetHub. And David Kaylor of Harvest Valley Pet Control is nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year.

Learn more about the nominees and get tickets to the luncheon at www.gwata.org.