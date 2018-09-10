Streak of Record-Low Unemployment Rates Continue in Chelan-Douglas Counties

A streak of record-low unemployment rates continues in the Chelan-Douglas County economy. July this year sported a 3.3 percent unemployment rate, down from 3.9 percent the month prior in June this year and down from 3.5 percent in July last year.

That’s despite a loss of about a thousand people from the labor force. But Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck told KOHO there’s still less people unemployed in the two-county area.

Meseck said the local economy overall added 1,700 non-farm jobs in July. Health care led the pack with about 400 new jobs – a 5.5 percent increase, followed by 300-job increase in construction – a 10 percent jump. Local government, schools and public services gained 200 jobs.

The biggest losses occurred in leisure and hospitality (hotels, restaurants and tourism) down 400 jobs. State government lost 100, as did retail. Meseck said retail is still hiring at the local level, but online sales continue to chip away at brick-and-motor stores.