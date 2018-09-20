‘Salmon On The Move’ at the 28th Annual Wenatchee River Salmon Festival

The 28th annual Wenatchee River Salmon Festival starts today with thousands of students from across Central Washington coming to the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery to learn about all things salmon.

Community Day is Saturday, with “edu-tainment” for the whole family.

KOHO’s Dan Langager talked with the Festival’s Director Corky Broaddus about how it’s grown over nearly 30 years, student days today and tomorrow, this year’s theme “Salmon On The Move” and more.

Learn more at salmonfest.org.

Photos: salmonfest.org