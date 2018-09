Pangborn Airport Sees Record Passengers In July, 2018 Numbers Already Above 2017

Pangborn Memorial Airport reported a record number of passengers in July this year – 12,600. Officials say that’s an increase in passengers of more than 22 percent over July 2017.

The total number of passengers traveling through Pangborn is up nearly seven percent for the first seven months of 2018 over last year, partly because Alaska Airlines added extra daily flight for the summer.

The increase in passengers could mean expanded services coming to and from the airport, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.