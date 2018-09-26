Outdoor Report – WVC’s Outdoor Recreation Management

Ariahna Jones, Wenatchee Valley College physical education and outdoor recreation instructor, joins Dan Langager in this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report to talk about WVC’s Outdoor Recreation Management Program.

The program started four years ago and continues to grow.

Jones said outdoor recreation is an ever-expanding field of employment and an important part of the region’s economy. Career opportunities are available in outdoor recreation services and tourism in a variety of settings.

Photos: Wenatchee Valley College