Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about moving from summer to fall and enjoying the best of both worlds.

Sarah recommends getting higher in elevation if you’re looking for the start of fall colors. It’s cool at night the higher you go, but campfires are still prohibited statewide due to extreme fire danger.

With temps in the upper 80s this week, there’s still plenty of river time fun to enjoy, while still planning for fall camping, hiking and climbing.