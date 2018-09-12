Outdoor Report – Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

September 12, 2018 | 0

Today in the KOHO Outdoor Report we’re talking trails. Hanne Beener is the Trails Program Manager and Hillary Clark is the Membership & Education Coordinator at the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.

Clark talks about this Saturday’s Hiking Challenge up Horse Lake and other family hikes this fall, as well as a plan to save 3,700 acres of forest land along Nason Ridge above Lake Wenatchee. They’re about $30,000 shy of their $1 million goal.
Beener says the Land Trust is conducting a survey of foothills trail users. You can fill it out at their website. She said fire season isn’t over and it’s important to use caution when recreating even in September.

Posted in Outdoors / Recreation and tagged , , , ,

Leave a Comment