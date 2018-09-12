Outdoor Report – Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Today in the KOHO Outdoor Report we’re talking trails. Hanne Beener is the Trails Program Manager and Hillary Clark is the Membership & Education Coordinator at the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.

Clark talks about this Saturday’s Hiking Challenge up Horse Lake and other family hikes this fall, as well as a plan to save 3,700 acres of forest land along Nason Ridge above Lake Wenatchee. They’re about $30,000 shy of their $1 million goal.

Beener says the Land Trust is conducting a survey of foothills trail users. You can fill it out at their website. She said fire season isn’t over and it’s important to use caution when recreating even in September.