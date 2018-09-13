Not Just Wash. Apples Go Around The World, Its Growers Do Too

Wenatchee, Washington, the apple capital of the world, perhaps not literally but certainly by reputation, sends it apples all around the globe.

The trading partnerships that make it possible to not only export millions of apples, but also learn growing practices from other apple-producing regions, take communication, outreach and a certain level of diplomacy.

But also, as KOHO’s Ken Johannessen reports, sharing knowledge from Chelan County to growers across the world.