No Water Deaths During Otherwise ‘Average’ Summer For Boating On Lake Chelan

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit patrols waters across the county, but the majority of their efforts are on Lake Chelan, said Marine Unit Coordinator Sgt. Chris Foreman.

Marine Deputy Ryan Moody said unlike the last few years, there were zero water deaths in Lake Chelan this year. But he said the number of incidents was on par with summers past.

Foreman said they’re looking for volunteers to assist the marine unit next summer.



