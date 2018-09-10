New Wenatchee High School Outdoor Rec Class Looking For Gear Donations

Easy access to the great outdoors is one of the joys of living in North Central Washington. And many local school districts work to get students outside. A new outdoor class at Wenatchee High School got the green light and now the hunt is on for the proper equipment. Marcus Bellissimo talked to the teacher leading the class to get the details.

For more info or to donate, contact WHS P.E. teacher Nikki Buzzell at buzzell.nikki@wenatcheeschools.org.