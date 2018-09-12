Methow River Erosion Threatening Infrastructure, Officials Say Planning For Spring Runoff Already Underway
Officials in Okanogan County say they’re working against time and Mother Nature to have a solution in place by next spring to prevent more erosion in the Methow River.
So far, a segment of the Community Trail in Twisp Park has slipped into the river, and further erosion could impact more of the trail, a church, a sewer main and possibly Highway 20.
A group of experts, officials and private landowners met in Twisp last week to discuss erosion control plans. KOHO sent Ken Johannessen to learn more.