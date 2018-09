Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show every Friday for a look at local fall sports. The Wenatchee Panthers head to Yakima tonight to take on Eisenhower. Catch the game right here on KOHO 101 at 6:45 p.m.

Dunn takes a look at other Big 9 and Caribou Trail League football games, volleyball tonight and girls soccer tomorrow, as well as upcoming swimming and diving matches.