Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show every Friday for a look at local fall sports. The Wenatchee Panthers’ home-opener is tonight against West Kelowna, BC and if you can’t make it to the Apple Bowl, catch the game right here on KOHO.

Dunn takes a look at other Big 9 and Caribou Trail League football games, as well as girls soccer and cross country.