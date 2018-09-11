‘Hearing A Diversity Of Opinions’ During Listening Tour – A Chat with Sen. Brad Hawkins

State Senator Brad Hawkins kicks off his fall 12th District “listening tour” today, ahead of the legislative session’s start in January. Similar to his listening tour last fall, Hawkins will visit the four counties of the legislative district with his staff.

He’ll meet with officials in Leavenworth, Cashmere and Wenatchee today, Chelan, Coulee City and Soap Lake tomorrow, Waterville, Bridgeport, and Twisp Thursday and Winthrop on Friday.

Hawkins said some of the ideas brought to him last year resulted in legislative action, including an idea from Leavenworth officials to dispose of brush and yard clippings, a funding request related to the Saddle Rock trail system, and other legislative suggestions.

He said the 12th District’s location in north central Washington can make it challenging for people to reach the Capitol in Olympia during a legislative session. The community stops are not town hall meetings, Hawkins said, with meetings available by appointment.

Photo: Sen. Hawkins meeting with officials from the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust during the 2017 Listening Tour. Credit: Senate Republican Caucus