Health Officials Promote Individual, Community Action During Suicide Prevention Month

September 10, 2018 | 0

September is suicide prevention month. And the health officials across the state are asking that you be the one to help. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) or text “HEAL” to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.
Other online resources include:
www.bethe1to.com
helpyourselfhelpothers.org
depts.washington.edu/saferwa
www.nowmattersnow.org/skill/suicidal-thoughts
win211.org
zerosuicide.sprc.org/toolkit/treat/interventions-suicide-risk
suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat
www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/InjuryandViolencePrevention/SuicidePrevention
www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/631-058-SuicidePrevPlan.pdf

 

Photo: Pixabay
