Health Officials Promote Individual, Community Action During Suicide Prevention Month

September is suicide prevention month. And the health officials across the state are asking that you be the one to help. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) or text “HEAL” to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

Other online resources include:

www.bethe1to.com

helpyourselfhelpothers.org

depts.washington.edu/saferwa

www.nowmattersnow.org/skill/suicidal-thoughts

win211.org

zerosuicide.sprc.org/toolkit/treat/interventions-suicide-risk

suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat

www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/InjuryandViolencePrevention/SuicidePrevention

www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/631-058-SuicidePrevPlan.pdf

Photo: Pixabay