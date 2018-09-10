Health Officials Promote Individual, Community Action During Suicide Prevention Month
September is suicide prevention month. And the health officials across the state are asking that you be the one to help. Marcus Bellissimo reports.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) or text “HEAL” to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.
Other online resources include:
www.bethe1to.com
helpyourselfhelpothers.org
depts.washington.edu/saferwa
www.nowmattersnow.org/skill/suicidal-thoughts
win211.org
zerosuicide.sprc.org/toolkit/treat/interventions-suicide-risk
suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat
www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/InjuryandViolencePrevention/SuicidePrevention
www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/631-058-SuicidePrevPlan.pdf