GWATA Innovators Awards To Highlight Local Tech Businesses, Teachers, Students

GWATA will recognize 33 innovators from North Central Washington during the 18th Annual Innovator Awards Luncheon Sept. 26.

The nominees were submitted by the community for their innovation and accomplishments in entrepreneurship, technology, and education, said Ron Brown, GWATA Board President. He said the luncheon celebrates the drive, passion, and spirit of innovators in the region while inspiring those whose who are just starting their journey.

One of the nominees for Innovative Tech Business of the Year is iSpyFire, an app for first responders. Its developers – brothers Cy and Matt Sousley – also join Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show.

Learn more about the nominees and get tickets to the luncheon at www.gwata.org.