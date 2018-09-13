From 9/11 Memorials To Family Services, Chelan County Honor Guard ‘There To Serve’

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, like many law enforcement agencies in our state, has an Honor Guard. They render services for funerals, post the colors at special events and, most recently, participated in the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Ceremony in Cashmere.

Honor Guard Commander Lee Risdon, a Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the role of the Honor Guard, why their work and support of grieving families is important and being part of the Sept. 11th Memorial.