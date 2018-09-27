Election Season Is Here – KOHO 101 and Partners Bringing You Candidate Forum Oct. 10

Election Day is Nov. 6 and KOHO 101 invites you to hear from the candidates running for local and state office. KOHO 101, in partnership with the NCW Life channel and Wenatchee World newspaper, bring you a candidate forum Wednesday October 10 at 7 p.m.

Be a part of the audience at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee or tune in to the live broadcast on KOHO 101 and KOHO101.com, brought to you by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Hear from candidates for Chelan and Douglas County Commissioner, Sheriff and Public Utility District, and State Representatives.

The Chamber’s Executive Director Shiloh Burgess joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about this year’s election season.