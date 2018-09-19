Douglas County Officials Say New Management Plan Needed For Pangborn Airport

Despite a record number of passengers this year and a potential new flight to San Francisco, the Pangborn Memorial Airport operates in the red. The deficits are made up by the Ports of Chelan and Douglas Counties, but officials say the current funding and operations agreement is no longer viable.

It is the position of the Port of Douglas County and the City of East Wenatchee that a collaborative regional effort is integral to ensuring the long-term viability of the important regional resource, said Lisa Parks, Executive Director of the Port of Douglas County.

Also joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show is Dan Sutton, Douglas County Commissioner, and Jerrilea Crawford, East Wenatchee city council member.