Crystal Fire Burning Brush, Threatening Homes Above East Wenatchee – 12 p.m. Update

A 3rd alarm brush fire on a hillside above East Wenatchee is threatening homes and crops. Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued to about 40 homes on N Nickel Lane, NE Olympic Drive and SE 10th St. from N Nile to N Stark Ave. No structures have been lost at this time.

The fire perimeter area is currently north of 10th Street NE, between North Lyle Ave and Keane Grade. Road closures are in place from NE 10th St. at N Nile and NE 8th St. at NE Stark.

This fire is estimated at 2,500 acres and growing, burning in brush, sage and grass. It is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure.

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Crystal Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered six wildland strike teams, three handcrews, one dozer and two helicopters making water drops from the Columbia River. The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Command Team. There are no additional evacuation requests at this time.

The fire started just after midnight Saturday, Sept. 1. The cause is under investigation.