Cougar Creek Fire Now 65% Contained, International Crews Going Home

A fire threatened homes over the Labor Day weekend above East Wenatchee, burning about 2,600 acres of grass and brush. Level 2 evacuation notices (“get ready to leave”) went out to about 40 homes on Nickel Lane, Olympic Drive and 10th St. on Saturday.

Those were lifted Sunday and the fire is now 100 percent contained. It started just after midnight Saturday, Sept. 1 and the cause is under investigation. State fire assistance was mobilized to support local firefighters working to contain the Crystal Fire.

The command team on the nearby Cougar Creek Fire sent over four crews to assist. About 500 personnel continue working the Cougar Creek Fire, now 65 percent contained at 42,134 acres.

Level 1 evac notices remain for homes at the end of Entiat River Road and for all of Chiwawa Loop Road. Some burning operations took place in the Mad River drainage to stop westerly fire spread.

Crews continue to mop-up and repair suppression lines on eastern side of fire, said Fire Information Officer Jacob Welsch.