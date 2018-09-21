City of Wenatchee Road, Sewer Construction Update, Long-Term North Wenatchee Ave. Planning

Rob Jammerman knows roads. He was hired earlier this year by the City of Wenatchee to be their Public Works Director, coming over from the west side, bringing that big-city perspective to Wenatchee’s infrastructure needs.

Major road and sewer construction projects from this summer are starting to wrap up. Jammerman also talks about long-term planning for the north end of town. The North Wenatchee Master Plan will solve traffic congestion issues, improve access to businesses and install art, trees and other beautifications.