City of Leavenworth Update – Mayor Cheri Farivar

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the latest with moving residential garbage services from the city to Waste Management. She said the deal should be signed in December and the change-over complete by February 1.

Farivar also talked about surplussing some property along Highway 2 near the Forest Service office, a public hearing Tues. Oct. 9 on the pool levy and a ribbon cutting Oct. 10 for the new playground at Waterfront Park.