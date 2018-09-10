Cascade School District Conducting Lethal Threat Training Wednesday, Parent Session at 6 p.m.

Cascade School District Superintendent Bill Motsenbocker joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the importance of lethal threat training for all teachers, staff, administrators, bus drivers and other officials at the school district. He said parents and the community need to be involved in preparing and training as well, should such a tragedy occur.

The training session for staff is Wednesday afternoon, with the parent and community session from 6-8 p.m. at Cascade High School.