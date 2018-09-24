Calling All Wenatchee Valley Young Professionals – It’s YP Week

Join the Wenatchee Downtown Association and community partners for the second annual Young Professionals Week.

The Association’s Program & Events Director Meredith Hilger said the week-long series of events are for young professionals hoping to network, learn more about the community and ways to get involved.



The week kicks off today with a lunch at Sweetwood BBQ and an evening hike up Saddle Rock. Other events include movie night, trivia, a comedy show and more. Get the rundown at the Downtown Association’s website and Facebook.