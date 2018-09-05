All Cougar Creek Fire Evacuations Lifted, Now What For Homeowners?

Dangers from wildfires don’t end once they’re out. Risks to properties and infrastructure include mud and debris flows, flooding, falling trees and more.

Annie Schmidt with Chelan County Fire District #3 in Leavenworth wants all homeowners and residents in the county, whether near a burn scar or not, to be prepared for post-fire dangers.

Schmidt joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today to talk about landscape damage from large fires, building defensible spaces and staying vigilant until fire season ends.

Photo: Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest