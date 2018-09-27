2019 Budget Season – Chelan County Sheriff’s Office In Red From Rescues, Wildfires

With budgets for 2019 in the works by municipalities, government agencies, non-profits and other across our region, KOHO 101 will be talking with each of them this fall.

Today, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Chief Civil Deputy Kim Oglesbee joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about developing the office’s 2019 budget, trying to work in thousands of dollars in overtime deputies accrued during active wildfires in the county this summer and the above-average search and rescue operations.