Wenatchee City Council Members Assigned Districts, Approve Waterfront Parking Garage

Earlier this month, the Wenatchee city council voted 6-1 to move to five districts with two at-large positions for the seven seats on the council. The decision comes after about three years of study into the issue of representation by a committee convened by the council.

City staff will now begin crafting the implementation plan, including using voter population and demographics to draw the five districts. The voting districts will be in place for the general election in November 2019.

Last night each council member was assigned to a district:

District 1 – Linda Herald; District 2 – Jim Bailey; District 3 – Ruth Esparza; District 4 – Mike Poirier; District 5 – Mark Kulaas; At-Large A – Lyle Markhart; At-Large B – Keith Huffaker.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz also talks parking along the waterfront, road construction projects and housing needs in the city.