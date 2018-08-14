Warm, Dry, But Not Quite ‘Drought’-Level Conditions For NCW, State Ecology Dept. Says

From abnormal dryness to adequate stream flows, the State Ecology Department monitors water supply conditions throughout the state.

The Aug. 9 map by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe drought conditions continuing in southwest Washington. Areas of moderate drought conditions expanded across the northern part of the state and across Western Washington. The remainder of the state is abnormally dry.

Currently, every western state is experiencing some level of drought conditions, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.