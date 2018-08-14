‘Very Unhealthy’ To ‘Hazardous’ Air For Wenatchee Valley Today, Tomorrow

Unhealthy air affects everyone. There are simple steps you can take to protect you and your family from poor air quality. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert for Chelan and Douglas counties that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow. Currently, air quality for the Wenatchee area is ranging between unhealthy to hazardous, as determined by the Dept. of Ecology’s Washington Air Monitoring Network.