Thousands Hitting The Road For Labor Day Weekend, Plan Ahead Travel Officials Say
With the first long stretch of good air quality for the region in nearly a month, hitting the road this weekend for one last summertime excursion sounds like a great idea. Of course you won’t be alone because everybody else across the state is thinking the same thing. Marcus Bellissimo reports.
Here are some links to help with your planning:
Traffic volume charts: www.wsdot.wa.gov/congestion/laborday/2018/driver-tips
Mobile app: www.wsdot.wa.gov/Inform/mobile.htm
Twitter: www.wsdot.wa.gov/Inform/twitter.htm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WSDOT/
Online tools: www.wsdot.com/traffic/
511 travel information: www.wsdot.wa.gov/traffic/511/