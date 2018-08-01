Statewide Emergency Declaration, More Campfire Bans – NCW Morning Fire Update Wed., Aug. 1

Photo: Cougar Creek Fire, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

The Cougar Creek fire, burning in heavy timber, snags, and logs up the Entiat Valley, is still zero percent contained, according to Forest Service officials. The fire footprint is 800 acres of steep, inaccessible terrain, making it difficult for ground crews to reach the lightning-caused blaze.

Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 11 assumed command of the Cougar Creek fire yesterday morning. At noon, the incident commander issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for both sides of the Entiat River Road from Mad River Road to the end of the Entiat River Road, to include Mud Creek Road. The Upper Mad River Trail System and Tommy Creek Trail are closed. Ardenvoir is not affected.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the Cougar Creek fire area restricting public access for aircrafts including drones. Officials said some smoke may filter into surrounding communities from the Cougar Creek fire.

A new fire was reported last night along Navarre Coulee Road. Manson Fire said some structures are threatened and the fire went to 2nd alarm. The fire is wind driven and has spotted to the north east side of Navarre Coulee Road. Highway 971 through Navarre Coulee is closed in both directions from the intersection of US 97A to the State Park. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Level 3 evacuations (get out now) are in place from the 6300 block of Navarre Coulee Road to US 97A. Level 2 evacs are from the 5500 block down to 97A. A few Level 1s cover homes above the Knapps Hill Tunnel. The American Red Cross set up a shelter at Chelan High School.

Continuing hot, dry weather, worsening fire danger, and scarcity of firefighting resources due to current large fires burning throughout the west have prompted Forest Service officials to expand campfire restrictions to include the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The restrictions take effect tomorrow. The use of wood and charcoal briquette campfires is banned; however, you can still use pressurized liquid gas stoves. Wood burning camp stoves sometimes used by hunters will not be allowed. Woodcutting restrictions are in place as well.

All campfires are now banned in all portions of the North Cascades National Park Service Complex – North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. This includes all National Park Service lands and campgrounds along State Route 20 and the entire Stehekin Valley. The burn ban complements similar restrictions in the adjacent Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and British Columbia, Canada.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency in the entire state due to wildfire threats. Inslee signed the proclamation yesterday as dry hot conditions continue and several fires burn in the state. The proclamation notes that there have been “abnormally dry conditions” throughout July and above-average temperatures, causing “a high risk of severe wildfire outbreaks requiring an immediate response.”

The move allows for assistance from the Washington National Guard, which has already been requested by the Department of Natural Resources. Among the requests are the use of aviation assets and crews to be sent to the eastern part of the state.

To date, the Department of Natural Resources – the state’s largest firefighting force – has responded to nearly 900 fires that have burned 113,000 acres. In all of 2017, DNR responded to 853 fires.

The National Interagency Fire Center has also raised the national preparedness level to five – the highest level – meaning that national resources are fully committed. August is predicted to be above normal for fire danger due to high temperatures and extremely low rainfall.