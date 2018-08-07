Slow Growth On Cougar Creek Fire, Two Small Fires Start Outside Leavenworth

Here’s the latest on fires across the region on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Cougar Creek Fire:

Size: 6169 acres

Personnel: 700

Location: 20 miles northwest of Entiat

Start Date: July 28, 2018

Cause: Lightning

The Cougar Creek Fire is 20 miles northwest of Entiat, and is reported at 6,169 acres. A total of 700 personnel, including 15 crews, 4 aircraft, 36 engines and 9 bulldozers are being shared between the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires.

Burnout operations along the west side of the Tyee Lookout were halted Monday afternoon as fire activity increased on the Cougar Creek Fire. The fire moved into the Grandma Creek and Young Creek drainages late in the day and remained active in to the early morning hours. Firefighters again monitored and patrolled the Entiat Valley during the overnight hours. Crews are headed back into the area Tuesday to reassess suppression options for the day, with aircraft available to assist firefighters on the ground in their attempt to hold the fire along Tyee Ridge.