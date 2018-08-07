Slow Growth On Cougar Creek Fire, Two Small Fires Start Outside Leavenworth
Here’s the latest on fires across the region on Tuesday, Aug. 7.
Cougar Creek Fire:
- Size: 6169 acres
- Personnel: 700
- Location: 20 miles northwest of Entiat
- Start Date: July 28, 2018
- Cause: Lightning
The Cougar Creek Fire is 20 miles northwest of Entiat, and is reported at 6,169 acres. A total of 700 personnel, including 15 crews, 4 aircraft, 36 engines and 9 bulldozers are being shared between the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires.
Burnout operations along the west side of the Tyee Lookout were halted Monday afternoon as fire activity increased on the Cougar Creek Fire. The fire moved into the Grandma Creek and Young Creek drainages late in the day and remained active in to the early morning hours. Firefighters again monitored and patrolled the Entiat Valley during the overnight hours. Crews are headed back into the area Tuesday to reassess suppression options for the day, with aircraft available to assist firefighters on the ground in their attempt to hold the fire along Tyee Ridge.
Lost Fire:
The Lost Fire has grown to approximately 58 acres. Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs) dropped several loads of retardant on the fire Monday. Tuesday, a Type 1 hotshot crew will be added to a staff of 16 smokejumpers, 8 firefighters who repelled in from a helicopter, and a local Type 2 initial attack hand crew in aggressively attacking the fire.
Whitepine Fire:
The Whitepine Fire, in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, is approximately 3 miles south of Stevens Pass Nordic Center and 19 miles northwest of Leavenworth. This lightning-caused fire remains small and is being regularly monitored from the air. . Information on the Forest area closure around the fire is available at https://bit.ly/2nesWqg.
Bannock Lakes Fire:
This lightning-caused fire is approximately 17 miles west of Stehekin in the Glacier Peaks Wilderness. It is less than 50 acres and is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain. It continues to be monitored daily by air. Information on the Forest area closure around the fire is available at https://bit.ly/2nezyF6.
Evacuations:
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office maintains the level two evacuations. Level two evacuations are in effect from Mad River road north to mile post 24.5. Fire conditions can change dramatically and quickly, and may necessitate the reinstatement of level 3 restrictions. North of milepost 24.5, Forest Service campgrounds remain closed and the forest closure order remains in effect.
Weather and Fire Behavior:
Tuesday’s forecast calls for somewhat lighter winds but hotter temperatures and lower humidity thanMonday. Residents should expect to see areas of smoke rising from the Cougar Creek and Lost fires during the afternoon and evening hours.
Smoke:
Smoke from the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires continue to be visible from surrounding communities. Individuals with respiratory problems are encouraged to acquire N95 masks. These masks are available at local fire stations, provided by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. For more information on smoke and public health, go to www.wasmoke.blogspot.com or https://bit.ly/2J22754 (Spanish).
Closures:
U.S. Forest Service lands, roads, and trails are closed within Forest Roads 5700, 5200, 6101, 5800, 5605. Campgrounds along the Entiat River Road north of Potato Creek are closed. For additional information on this closure go to https://bit.ly/2AI9BqW.
California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 is managing the fire out of the Incident Command Post located at the Entiat School.