Celebrating their 40th anniversary, Short Shakespearean’s is once again putting on A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Come see the play that started it all.

Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studio is two young performers in the production Cade Devereaux and Lauren Bixby, as well as parent organizer Jennifer Devereaux.

Showings are this Wednesday through Saturday. Get tickets at NumericaPAC.org.