School Year Starts This Week For NCW Districts, With Waterville Going To Four-Day Weeks

Students, teachers and other educators are back at it. The school year starts today in Waterville and tomorrow for Cascade and Chelan. School starts Wednesday for Wenatchee, Eastmont, Cashmere, Entiat, Manson and Quincy.

For the Waterville School District, the new years brings a new schedule. Officials decided to move to a shorter school week in hopes of alleviating student attendance and teacher retention problems. Marcus Bellissimo reports.